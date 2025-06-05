Aamir Khan Teams Up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a Superhero Spectacle

Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan is set to collaborate with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-octane superhero film, slated to begin production in the second half of next year.

Having quashed the rumors of a 'PK' sequel, Khan announced an exciting biopic project on Dadasaheb Phalke, the celebrated Father of Indian Cinema, to be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

While discussing potential new ventures, Khan revealed that sequels to popular films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and '3 Idiots' could be on the horizon, exploring deeper narratives for the cherished characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)