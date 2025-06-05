Left Menu

Aamir Khan Teams Up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a Superhero Spectacle

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan is collaborating with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a large-scale superhero film. Aamir also announced a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, with director Rajkumar Hirani. He hinted at the possibility of sequels for 'Dil Chahta Hai' and '3 Idiots'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:39 IST
Aamir Khan Teams Up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a Superhero Spectacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan is set to collaborate with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-octane superhero film, slated to begin production in the second half of next year.

Having quashed the rumors of a 'PK' sequel, Khan announced an exciting biopic project on Dadasaheb Phalke, the celebrated Father of Indian Cinema, to be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

While discussing potential new ventures, Khan revealed that sequels to popular films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and '3 Idiots' could be on the horizon, exploring deeper narratives for the cherished characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025