Aamir Khan Teams Up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a Superhero Spectacle
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan is collaborating with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a large-scale superhero film. Aamir also announced a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, with director Rajkumar Hirani. He hinted at the possibility of sequels for 'Dil Chahta Hai' and '3 Idiots'.
Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan is set to collaborate with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-octane superhero film, slated to begin production in the second half of next year.
Having quashed the rumors of a 'PK' sequel, Khan announced an exciting biopic project on Dadasaheb Phalke, the celebrated Father of Indian Cinema, to be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.
While discussing potential new ventures, Khan revealed that sequels to popular films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and '3 Idiots' could be on the horizon, exploring deeper narratives for the cherished characters.
