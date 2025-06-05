Left Menu

Raja Ram Consecration: A Historic Spiritual Milestone in Ayodhya

The consecration of Lord Rama in his royal form, Raja Ram, occurred at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex in a grand ceremony led by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. This event marks the second significant consecration, with idols installed in eight new temples, amidst Vedic rituals and widespread pilgrim celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:29 IST
Raja Ram Consecration: A Historic Spiritual Milestone in Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya witnessed a historic spiritual event as the consecration of 'Raja Ram' along with the installation of deities occurred at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present for the grand ceremony, marking the completion of idols placed in eight newly built temples.

The event was conducted in line with Vedic traditions, featuring rituals such as prayers, a 'havan', and synchronized ceremonies aided by visual technology. The ceremony coincided with 'Ganga Dussehra', considered auspicious, attracting many pilgrims who celebrated the landmark moment.

This inaugural event symbolizes decades of effort culminating in the temple's inauguration in January 2024. It marks a pivotal moment in Ayodhya's spiritual history, aligning with BJP's long-held campaign promises related to the Ram temple's construction following a prolonged legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025