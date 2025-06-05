Raja Ram Consecration: A Historic Spiritual Milestone in Ayodhya
The consecration of Lord Rama in his royal form, Raja Ram, occurred at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex in a grand ceremony led by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. This event marks the second significant consecration, with idols installed in eight new temples, amidst Vedic rituals and widespread pilgrim celebration.
Ayodhya witnessed a historic spiritual event as the consecration of 'Raja Ram' along with the installation of deities occurred at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present for the grand ceremony, marking the completion of idols placed in eight newly built temples.
The event was conducted in line with Vedic traditions, featuring rituals such as prayers, a 'havan', and synchronized ceremonies aided by visual technology. The ceremony coincided with 'Ganga Dussehra', considered auspicious, attracting many pilgrims who celebrated the landmark moment.
This inaugural event symbolizes decades of effort culminating in the temple's inauguration in January 2024. It marks a pivotal moment in Ayodhya's spiritual history, aligning with BJP's long-held campaign promises related to the Ram temple's construction following a prolonged legal battle.
