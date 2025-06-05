Raja Ram Consecration: A Historic Spiritual Milestone in Ayodhya

Ayodhya witnessed a historic spiritual event as the consecration of 'Raja Ram' along with the installation of deities occurred at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present for the grand ceremony, marking the completion of idols placed in eight newly built temples.

The event was conducted in line with Vedic traditions, featuring rituals such as prayers, a 'havan', and synchronized ceremonies aided by visual technology. The ceremony coincided with 'Ganga Dussehra', considered auspicious, attracting many pilgrims who celebrated the landmark moment.

This inaugural event symbolizes decades of effort culminating in the temple's inauguration in January 2024. It marks a pivotal moment in Ayodhya's spiritual history, aligning with BJP's long-held campaign promises related to the Ram temple's construction following a prolonged legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)