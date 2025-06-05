Curtains Rise on NSD Summer Theatre Festival: A Fusion of Drama and Legacy

The National School of Drama (NSD) is set to enthrall audiences with 11 theatrical works at the upcoming Summer Theatre Festival. Opening with Jean Anouilh's 'Thieves' Carnival' on Friday, the festival is a major event on the Delhi cultural calendar.

This year's notable productions include 'Tajmahal ka Tender', featuring original cast members after 25 years, and 'Aadhe-Adhure', bringing back its initial performers after three decades. These plays promise a blend of nostalgia and theatrical excellence.

Running for over a month, the festival also includes celebrated works like 'Abhijnan Shakuntalam', 'Bayen', and the concluding piece 'Samudra Manthan'. A musical evening showcasing 'Rang Sangeet' will celebrate the Repertory's musical heritage.