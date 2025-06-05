Triumphant Induction: 194 Agniveers Join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

A momentous ceremony unfolded in Leh as 194 fiercely trained Agniveers were inducted into the esteemed Ladakh Scouts regiment. This Thursday, a parade marked their official entry, symbolizing their readiness to serve the nation.

The ceremony, held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, was overseen by Major General Gurpal Singh and attended by both military and civilian dignitaries, along with proud parents. The General Officer Commanding of the Uniform Force lauded the Agniveers for their dedication and urged them to uphold the highest traditions of the Army.

Celebrations included awarding medals for outstanding training performance and presenting a Gaurav Padak to parents connected to the Army. The event highlighted the commitment to national defense and the unwavering spirit embodied by the Agniveers.

(With inputs from agencies.)