Triumphant Induction: 194 Agniveers Join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

On Thursday, 194 Agniveers were inducted into the Ladakh Scouts regiment during an impressive ceremonial parade in Leh. These young recruits, after undergoing rigorous training, are now prepared to serve the nation. The event was attended by military dignitaries and proud parents, celebrating the dedication of these future soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh-Ladakh | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:27 IST
A momentous ceremony unfolded in Leh as 194 fiercely trained Agniveers were inducted into the esteemed Ladakh Scouts regiment. This Thursday, a parade marked their official entry, symbolizing their readiness to serve the nation.

The ceremony, held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, was overseen by Major General Gurpal Singh and attended by both military and civilian dignitaries, along with proud parents. The General Officer Commanding of the Uniform Force lauded the Agniveers for their dedication and urged them to uphold the highest traditions of the Army.

Celebrations included awarding medals for outstanding training performance and presenting a Gaurav Padak to parents connected to the Army. The event highlighted the commitment to national defense and the unwavering spirit embodied by the Agniveers.

