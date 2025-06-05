Left Menu

Tom Hanks Opens Up About Daughter's Brave Memoir of Turbulent Past

Tom Hanks recently commented on his daughter E.A. Hanks's new memoir detailing her difficult childhood experiences, including emotional and physical abuse by her mother. The memoir offers a deep dive into E.A.'s complex relationship with her mother and her journey through a troubled early life to adulthood.

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks recently shared his insights on his daughter Elizabeth Anne Hanks's new memoir, 'The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.' The book courageously recounts her painful childhood experiences, highlighting emotional and physical abuse by her mother, actress Samantha Lewes. During a red carpet event for his latest film, 'The Phoenician Scheme,' Hanks told People magazine he wasn't surprised by his daughter's resolve to confront such personal history.

Hanks praised his daughter's bravery and curiosity in examining her past, acknowledging the complexity of family dynamics. He reflected on how apparent children's true natures are from an early age. E.A. Hanks's memoir exposes a tumultuous childhood following her parents' 1987 divorce, revealing a strained relationship with her mother, Susan Dillingham, and an unstable home environment filled with neglect and emotional turmoil.

As reported by People magazine, Hanks's daughter candidly describes years of confusion and deprivation. The memoir notes her teenage move to Los Angeles after escalating violence, drawing attention to her mother's suspected, though undiagnosed, bipolar disorder. Amid her challenging upbringing, E.A. carved her path, turning hardship into a narrative of resilience. Meanwhile, 'The Phoenician Scheme,' starring Hanks as Leland, delves into dark themes of corporate betrayal, releasing widely on June 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

