Universities Unite for Green Future: Celebrating World Environment Day with Tree Plantations
The University of Delhi and BR Ambedkar University commemorated World Environment Day by conducting tree plantation drives. DU highlighted cultural and medicinal benefits, while AUD focused on its Dheerpur Wetland Project. Both universities emphasized grassroots environmental action and institutional responsibility for ecological challenges.
The University of Delhi (DU) and BR Ambedkar University (AUD) joined hands in celebration of World Environment Day, spearheading tree plantation drives that underscore their dedication to sustainability and ecological restoration.
DU's Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, initiated the drive by planting a 'Sindoor' tree, symbolizing both cultural significance and the nation's resilience. He applauded the armed forces and leadership in bolstering national security and urged participation in a nationwide tree-planting campaign.
Meanwhile, AUD's Vice-Chancellor, Anu Singh Lather, led efforts in the Dheerpur Wetland Project, aiming to transform it into a biodiversity hub. With ecological initiatives at the forefront, both universities emphasize the imperative of grassroots environmental action and educational responsibility.
