Left Menu

Universities Unite for Green Future: Celebrating World Environment Day with Tree Plantations

The University of Delhi and BR Ambedkar University commemorated World Environment Day by conducting tree plantation drives. DU highlighted cultural and medicinal benefits, while AUD focused on its Dheerpur Wetland Project. Both universities emphasized grassroots environmental action and institutional responsibility for ecological challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:42 IST
Universities Unite for Green Future: Celebrating World Environment Day with Tree Plantations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Delhi (DU) and BR Ambedkar University (AUD) joined hands in celebration of World Environment Day, spearheading tree plantation drives that underscore their dedication to sustainability and ecological restoration.

DU's Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, initiated the drive by planting a 'Sindoor' tree, symbolizing both cultural significance and the nation's resilience. He applauded the armed forces and leadership in bolstering national security and urged participation in a nationwide tree-planting campaign.

Meanwhile, AUD's Vice-Chancellor, Anu Singh Lather, led efforts in the Dheerpur Wetland Project, aiming to transform it into a biodiversity hub. With ecological initiatives at the forefront, both universities emphasize the imperative of grassroots environmental action and educational responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025