Transforming Pet Nutrition: Next Gen Program Fuels Sustainable Innovation

Building on the previous year's success, the Next Generation Pet Food Program invites global startups to participate in its second round aimed at innovating sustainable solutions for pet nutrition. The initiative is spearheaded by industry leaders Mars Petcare, AAK, Bühler, and now includes Givaudan as a fresh collaborator.

Startups selected for the program will have the chance to showcase their creative solutions at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit. The collaboration aims to overhaul the pet food sector by introducing novel ingredients and processing technologies, reducing environmental impacts while enhancing nutrition.

The program, open to international applicants, offers an excellent platform for entrepreneurs to receive expert insights and forge commercial partnerships, thereby accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices in the global pet food arena.

