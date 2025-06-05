Left Menu

Transforming Pet Nutrition: Next Gen Program Fuels Sustainable Innovation

The Next Generation Pet Food Program launches its second round, inviting global startups to innovate sustainable pet nutrition solutions. Supported by Mars Petcare, AAK, Bühler, and newcomer Givaudan, the initiative seeks innovative ideas to minimize environmental impact in the pet food sector, offering guidance and potential partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:10 IST
Transforming Pet Nutrition: Next Gen Program Fuels Sustainable Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Building on the previous year's success, the Next Generation Pet Food Program invites global startups to participate in its second round aimed at innovating sustainable solutions for pet nutrition. The initiative is spearheaded by industry leaders Mars Petcare, AAK, Bühler, and now includes Givaudan as a fresh collaborator.

Startups selected for the program will have the chance to showcase their creative solutions at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit. The collaboration aims to overhaul the pet food sector by introducing novel ingredients and processing technologies, reducing environmental impacts while enhancing nutrition.

The program, open to international applicants, offers an excellent platform for entrepreneurs to receive expert insights and forge commercial partnerships, thereby accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices in the global pet food arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025