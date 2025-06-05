Entertainment News: A-ha's Morten Harket Diagnosed with Parkinson's, Michael J. Fox Seeks Lost Guitar

In a wave of entertainment industry updates, Morten Harket, the iconic front man of the band A-ha known for their timeless 1980s hit 'Take On Me', has revealed a Parkinson's diagnosis. The 65-year-old disclosed his condition and ongoing treatment via a statement on the band's website.

Michael J. Fox has launched an appeal to locate a red Gibson guitar central to the 'Back to the Future' film series, following its mysterious disappearance. Simultaneously, Bryce Dallas Howard embarks on comedic exploits in the movie 'Deep Cover', casting a spotlight on her diverse acting prowess.

In broader industry news, a Clint Eastwood interview was retracted, legal proceedings involving Harvey Weinstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs progressed, Disney's lawsuit against YouTube executive hiring was halted, and Warner Bros Discovery faced shareholder challenges regarding executive compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)