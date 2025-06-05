Left Menu

Cricket 4 All: Empowering Madhya Pradesh's Youth Through Sport

The Jabalpur Royal Lions, defending champions of the Madhya Pradesh League T20, launched the 'Cricket 4 All' initiative to support underprivileged children by encouraging their participation in cricket. The program involves distributing cricket kits and creating employment opportunities, with the aim to inspire and nurture grassroots talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:48 IST
Cricket 4 All: Empowering Madhya Pradesh's Youth Through Sport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jabalpur Royal Lions, reigning champions of the Madhya Pradesh League T20, have unveiled an inspiring initiative dubbed 'Cricket 4 All.' This effort is designed to uplift underprivileged children throughout Madhya Pradesh by engaging them in the sport of cricket.

Every half-century scored in the upcoming MPL season will trigger the distribution of cricket kits to three deserving players, fostering young talent at the grassroots level. The team's initiative aims to inspire a new generation of cricket enthusiasts and players, encouraging dreams through active participation in the sport.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, patron of the MPL, applauded the Jabalpur Royal Lions for their pioneering effort. In addition, MPL team owners committed to offering employment opportunities, two jobs per team each year, to further the league's commitment to social advancement and community betterment.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025