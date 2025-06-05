Cricket 4 All: Empowering Madhya Pradesh's Youth Through Sport

The Jabalpur Royal Lions, reigning champions of the Madhya Pradesh League T20, have unveiled an inspiring initiative dubbed 'Cricket 4 All.' This effort is designed to uplift underprivileged children throughout Madhya Pradesh by engaging them in the sport of cricket.

Every half-century scored in the upcoming MPL season will trigger the distribution of cricket kits to three deserving players, fostering young talent at the grassroots level. The team's initiative aims to inspire a new generation of cricket enthusiasts and players, encouraging dreams through active participation in the sport.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, patron of the MPL, applauded the Jabalpur Royal Lions for their pioneering effort. In addition, MPL team owners committed to offering employment opportunities, two jobs per team each year, to further the league's commitment to social advancement and community betterment.