Left Menu

Maharashtra Implements New Measures to Tackle Man-Animal Conflict

Maharashtra is addressing man-animal conflict in Chandrapur with an alarm system and solar fences. Efforts include enhancing women's roles in forestry, arming guards, and planting 10 crore trees. Honorary wildlife wardens will be appointed at tehsil levels, and officials will study forestry abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:20 IST
Maharashtra Implements New Measures to Tackle Man-Animal Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik announced initiatives to mitigate man-animal conflict in Chandrapur, highlighting plans to implement an alarm system in the region. Chandrapur is notable for its tiger and elephant populations, and the system is expected to enhance coexistence between humans and wildlife.

At a conference on Women in Forestry, Naik detailed plans for farmer assistance to establish solar fences, protecting crops from wild animals. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to safeguard agriculture from the encroaching wildlife presence.

Naik emphasized boosting female recruitment in forestry, boosting the Department's resources, and equipping personnel with weapons for self-defense. He reiterated the Chief Minister's commitment to planting 10 crore trees and announced forming honorary wildlife wardens in each tehsil and sending officials abroad for forestry studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025