Maharashtra Implements New Measures to Tackle Man-Animal Conflict

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik announced initiatives to mitigate man-animal conflict in Chandrapur, highlighting plans to implement an alarm system in the region. Chandrapur is notable for its tiger and elephant populations, and the system is expected to enhance coexistence between humans and wildlife.

At a conference on Women in Forestry, Naik detailed plans for farmer assistance to establish solar fences, protecting crops from wild animals. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to safeguard agriculture from the encroaching wildlife presence.

Naik emphasized boosting female recruitment in forestry, boosting the Department's resources, and equipping personnel with weapons for self-defense. He reiterated the Chief Minister's commitment to planting 10 crore trees and announced forming honorary wildlife wardens in each tehsil and sending officials abroad for forestry studies.

