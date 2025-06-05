Pilgrims’ Sacred Ascent: A Journey of Faith at Mount Arafat
Thousands of Muslim pilgrims undertook the sacred journey to Mount Arafat during Haj in Saudi Arabia, performing key rituals under extreme temperatures. Despite challenging conditions, their faith remained unwavering. Many, like Salem Naji Ahmed from Yemen, endured long journeys to fulfil this religious obligation, reflecting the spiritual significance of this pilgrimage.
Tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims undertook a sacred climb up Mount Arafat under Saudi Arabia's scorching sun on Thursday as part of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Braving extreme heat and uneven terrain, these devotees performed essential rituals central to their faith, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius.
For some, the journey to this holy site was lengthy, as exemplified by Yemen's Salem Naji Ahmed who travelled for four days by land, driven by faith and the desire to fulfill religious duties at this significant spiritual gathering.
