Delhi's Gaushalas: A New Tourist Hotspot and Cultural Beacon

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the importance of gaushalas, emphasizing their cultural and ecological significance. He announced financial support and inclusion in Delhi's tourism map. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta supports gaushala development, with plans for improved coordination and extended leases. Gaushalas may soon self-sustain by selling dairy products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:40 IST
Delhi's Gaushalas: A New Tourist Hotspot and Cultural Beacon
On World Environment Day, Delhi's Minister of Development and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, visited Shri Krishna Gaushala to examine cattle care facilities, accompanied by environmentalists and officials. His visit underscores the government's renewed commitment to gaushala development and promoting them as part of Delhi's cultural and ecological identity.

Mishra emphasized that gaushalas embody Delhi's traditional values and are integral to its tourism potential. To support their development, the government has allocated Rs 10 crore to settle outstanding dues and promised an additional Rs 11.14 crore. Further payments are planned up to March 2025.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's guidance, a Gau Seva Commission will be established to oversee cattle care and related matters. Plans are in place to extend gaushala land leases, increase financial aid for cattle feed, and permit the sale of dairy products to ensure their financial sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

