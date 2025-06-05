Echoes of the Past: Pro-Khalistan Slogans Resound in Anniversary March

Pro-Khalistan slogans reverberated through the streets as Dal Khalsa organized a march on the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Thursday. This symbolic march drew attention to a historical event that remains a sensitive topic in Indian contemporary history.

Operation Bluestar, a military operation executed in June 1984, aimed to flush out heavily armed militants from the holiest Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple. The action has left lasting impacts on the Sikh community, influencing the yearly commemorations around it.

The march, which began at Burj Akali Phoola Singh and concluded at the Golden Temple, saw participation from diverse groups, including Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann and Panth Sewak Jatha's Daljit Singh. Youths, elderly individuals, and women raised pro-Khalistan slogans, while Dal Khalsa called for a city-wide bandh on Friday.

