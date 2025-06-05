Krumping to Glory: Shubhankar Wins 'Hip Hop India' Season 2

In a dazzling climax to 'Hip Hop India' Season 2, Shubhankar, also known as Hectik, clinched the title on Thursday. Hosted on Amazon's MX Player, the fiercely contested finale saw Shubhankar demonstrably outshine other talented finalists, including Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool.

Shubhankar's commanding stage presence and dynamic execution of the KRUMP style captivated audiences and judges alike. The show, judged by esteemed choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and renowned actress Malaika Arora, witnessed Shubhankar raise the winner's belt in an evening of unforgettable dance routines.

Celebrating his victory, Shubhankar expressed heartfelt gratitude for the mentorship received from the judges. He emphasized the impact of KRUMP on his artistry, promising to elevate the dance style to new heights. D'Souza lauded Shubhankar for his authenticity and intensity, aligning his performances with the core essence of hip hop.