Left Menu

Krumping to Glory: Shubhankar Wins 'Hip Hop India' Season 2

Shubhankar, known as Hectik, triumphed in the grand finale of 'Hip Hop India' Season 2, claiming the crown with his masterful KRUMP performances. The show, judged by Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora, culminated in a thrilling display of dance excellence on Amazon MX Player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:21 IST
Krumping to Glory: Shubhankar Wins 'Hip Hop India' Season 2
Shubhankar IHH winner (Photo: Press note of IHH). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling climax to 'Hip Hop India' Season 2, Shubhankar, also known as Hectik, clinched the title on Thursday. Hosted on Amazon's MX Player, the fiercely contested finale saw Shubhankar demonstrably outshine other talented finalists, including Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool.

Shubhankar's commanding stage presence and dynamic execution of the KRUMP style captivated audiences and judges alike. The show, judged by esteemed choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and renowned actress Malaika Arora, witnessed Shubhankar raise the winner's belt in an evening of unforgettable dance routines.

Celebrating his victory, Shubhankar expressed heartfelt gratitude for the mentorship received from the judges. He emphasized the impact of KRUMP on his artistry, promising to elevate the dance style to new heights. D'Souza lauded Shubhankar for his authenticity and intensity, aligning his performances with the core essence of hip hop.

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025