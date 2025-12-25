Left Menu

Controversial Renaming Spurs Jazz Concert Cancellation at Kennedy Center

A Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center was canceled due to the institution's renaming to include Donald Trump's name. The board, filled with Trump's allies, made this decision, leading the concert's host, Chuck Redd, to cancel the event, highlighting concerns over institutional changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:26 IST
A planned Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center has been called off, with the concert's host attributing the decision to the center's recent renaming to include Republican U.S. President Donald Trump's name.

The Kennedy Center's board, appointed largely by Trump allies, voted to rename the iconic Washington site as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, or Trump Kennedy Center. This decision has sparked outrage among Democrats and legal questions about the move.

Musician Chuck Redd, who has led the Christmas Eve Jazz Jam since 2006, announced the cancellation on the center's website. The Associated Press first reported the news, referring to Redd's concerns over the name change amid broader criticisms of Trump's influence on U.S. institutions.

