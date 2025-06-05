Boosting Cultural Ties: India Strengthens Bonds with Tajikistan and Vietnam

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat engaged in discussions with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirodjiddin Muhriddin to explore avenues for enhancing cultural cooperation between the nations.

The exchange took place at the National Gallery of Modern Art, ahead of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue. Shekhawat emphasized the deep-rooted civilisational ties between the two countries, highlighting the importance of Farsi manuscripts, Kathak dance classes, and youth exchanges.

In another significant meeting, Shekhawat held talks with a Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Trong Nghia. Discussions centered around Buddhist cultural connections, including the restoration of the My Son temples and enhancing tourism through direct flights and scholarships, strengthening bonds between the nations.