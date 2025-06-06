Front Man Battles Parkinson's, Weinstein Trial Deliberations, and Combs Scandal Unveilings

The entertainment sector has been abuzz with developments, notably including the announcement from A-ha's Morten Harket regarding his Parkinson's diagnosis. The Norwegian musician, known for the iconic track 'Take On Me,' revealed he underwent several brain surgeries to manage the illness.

The Manhattan court is now in deliberations regarding Harvey Weinstein's retrial. The jury must assess the testimonies of three women accusing the former movie mogul of sexual crimes. In another trial, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser revealed compelling allegations in his sex trafficking case, intensifying public scrutiny.

Amidst serious industry events, Bryce Dallas Howard embraces an action-packed role in 'Deep Cover,' employing her improv skills to navigate London's crime scene. Simultaneously, 'Life of Chuck' embarks on an introspective journey, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, delving into existential themes of love, life, and loss.