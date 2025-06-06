Left Menu

Brendan Nelson Steps In as Interim Group Chairman of HSBC

HSBC Holdings PLC announced Brendan Nelson as interim group chairman after Mark Tucker's retirement on September 30. Nelson, chair of the group audit committee, will serve until a permanent chair is selected. Tucker's tenure included significant downsizing and navigating Sino-U.S. tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 05:56 IST
On Friday, HSBC Holdings PLC revealed that Brendan Nelson will assume the role of interim group chairman following the retirement of Mark Tucker on September 30. Nelson, who chairs the group audit committee, temporarily steps into this leadership position as the search for a permanent replacement begins.

Mark Tucker is set to conclude his role as chairman and board member at the end of the month, marking the end of nearly eight years at the helm of Europe's largest bank. The selection process for a permanent group chair is actively led by Ann Godbehere, the senior independent director at HSBC.

Brendan Nelson brings extensive experience from his time on UK-listed boards and his role as Group Audit Chair. His background includes serving as an independent non-executive director at major companies like BP and NatWest, which positions him well for this interim responsibility. Under Tucker, HSBC experienced substantial downsizing and navigated the complexities of rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

