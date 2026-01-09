House Help Nabbed for Misusing Employer's Net Banking

A domestic worker has been apprehended for allegedly embezzling over Rs 3 lakh from his employer's account using net banking details. The incident came to light when the householder attempted a transaction, only to discover insufficient funds.

Mumma Kumar, 21, was caught after police tracked him to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Following technical surveillance, officers detained him on January 4. Confessions during interrogation revealed that Kumar squandered the stolen money on gambling.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh reported the financial anomaly was detected after the employer visited the bank and found Kumar's phone disconnected upon inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)