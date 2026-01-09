Left Menu

House Help Nabbed for Misusing Employer's Net Banking

Munna Kumar, a house help, has been arrested for allegedly transferring over Rs 3 lakh using his employer's net banking credentials. The fraudulent transfer was discovered when the employer tried to make a payment. Kumar was apprehended in Shimla and confessed to losing the money in gambling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:37 IST
House Help Nabbed for Misusing Employer's Net Banking
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic worker has been apprehended for allegedly embezzling over Rs 3 lakh from his employer's account using net banking details. The incident came to light when the householder attempted a transaction, only to discover insufficient funds.

Mumma Kumar, 21, was caught after police tracked him to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Following technical surveillance, officers detained him on January 4. Confessions during interrogation revealed that Kumar squandered the stolen money on gambling.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh reported the financial anomaly was detected after the employer visited the bank and found Kumar's phone disconnected upon inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers Turn Pencil and Paper into High-Performance Sensors for Agriculture, Healthcare and Wearables

Researchers Turn Pencil and Paper into High-Performance Sensors for Agricult...

 Global
2
Crackdown on Polluting Factories: CAQM Orders Closures Across NCR

Crackdown on Polluting Factories: CAQM Orders Closures Across NCR

 India
3
Supreme Court Poised for Pivotal Decisions on Global Tariffs and Presidential Authority

Supreme Court Poised for Pivotal Decisions on Global Tariffs and Presidentia...

 Global
4
Iran Faces Turmoil Amidst Protests Against Government

Iran Faces Turmoil Amidst Protests Against Government

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026