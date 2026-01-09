Left Menu

House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

Munna Kumar, a 21-year-old house help, was arrested for allegedly transferring over Rs 3 lakh from his employer's account using stolen net banking credentials. The police caught him in Shimla after he fled, and he confessed to losing the money in gambling.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:39 IST
  India

In a shocking turn of events, Munna Kumar, a 21-year-old house help, was apprehended by the police for allegedly transferring more than Rs 3 lakh by misusing his employer's net banking credentials. The arrest was made in Shimla following Kumar's attempt to flee.

The incident came to light when the employer tried to make a payment. The transaction reportedly failed due to insufficient funds, prompting an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, confirmed that Kumar had transferred Rs 3.25 lakh without the employer's knowledge.

Following technical surveillance, authorities tracked Kumar to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where he was arrested. During interrogation, Kumar admitted to his crime, revealing that he gambled away the entire stolen amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

