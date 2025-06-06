Crowning Achievements: Miss Universe India 2025 State Finale
The Miss Universe India 2025 state finale for Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand saw Smiti Chhabra, Amishi Kaushik, and Radhika Singhal win their categories. The event, held at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj, emphasized qualities beyond beauty. Winners from each state will compete in the national finale.
- Country:
- India
In a sparkling finale at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj, three young women — Smiti Chhabra, Amishi Kaushik, and Radhika Singhal — claimed victory at the Miss Universe India 2025 state competition for Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.
These winners demonstrated not only grace and beauty, but also excellent communication, intellect, and stage presence, key criteria judged by an eminent panel including Kartikya Arora, Dr. Rita Gangwani, Samant Chauhan, Mannara Chopra, and Miss Universe India 2023, Shweta Sharda.
Chhabra, Kaushik, and Singhal will now represent their states in the national finale, showcasing the competition's emphasis on holistic qualities beyond mere physical appearance.
