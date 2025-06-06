Left Menu

Yogandhra 2025: Andhra Pradesh's Yoga Revolution

The 'Yogandhra' campaign in Andhra Pradesh has achieved a remarkable 1.86 crore registrations, close to its 2 crore goal. Aimed at promoting yoga, the campaign is well on track as it gears up for Yoga Day on June 21, with immense participation from trainers and venues across the state.

The 'Yogandhra' campaign in Andhra Pradesh has recorded an impressive 1.86 crore registrations, nearing its 2 crore target within just two weeks of launch.

A month-long initiative, Yogandhra 2025 focuses on promoting yoga statewide, building up to International Yoga Day on June 21, which will take place in Visakhapatnam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Nodal Officer M T Krishna Babu expressed confidence in surpassing the registration goal ahead of the program's end. The campaign has seen unexpected trainer mobilization success, exceeding targets with 5,400 master trainers and about 1.47 lakh mandal-level trainers registered.

