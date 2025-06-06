Unexpected Nuptials: Woman Marries Brother-In-Law with Family Approval

In a dramatic and unusual event from Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Khushboo married her brother-in-law with her family's consent. This decision came after her husband, Kallu, left for Mumbai in search of work.

Khushboo's growing closeness with her brother-in-law, Amit, led to their elopement, only to be brought back by relatives. Despite mediation efforts, the couple remained steadfast in their wish to marry, leading local official Ravindra Pratap Shahi to facilitate their union at his office.

The wedding, witnessed by local leaders and councillors, saw Amit solemnizing the marriage by applying vermilion on Khushboo. Her husband chose not to attend and has distanced himself from the affair, Shahi noted.