Unexpected Nuptials: Woman Marries Brother-In-Law with Family Approval

In a surprising event in Sant Kabir Nagar, a woman married her brother-in-law with family consent after her husband left for work in Mumbai. The wedding took place at a local official's office, highlighting the couple's determination to stay together despite societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic and unusual event from Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Khushboo married her brother-in-law with her family's consent. This decision came after her husband, Kallu, left for Mumbai in search of work.

Khushboo's growing closeness with her brother-in-law, Amit, led to their elopement, only to be brought back by relatives. Despite mediation efforts, the couple remained steadfast in their wish to marry, leading local official Ravindra Pratap Shahi to facilitate their union at his office.

The wedding, witnessed by local leaders and councillors, saw Amit solemnizing the marriage by applying vermilion on Khushboo. Her husband chose not to attend and has distanced himself from the affair, Shahi noted.

