New Faces Join the Final Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The hit series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is set to return for its third and final season in July 2025 with new cast members Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly as series regulars, alongside several recurring actors. The season explores love, friendship, and the journey into adulthood.

The popular series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is gearing up for its third and final season, scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2025, with 11 episodes. Viewers will see new series regulars Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly join the cast, bringing fresh energy to the beloved show.

According to Prime Video's press release, the series will also feature new recurring cast members, including Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand'Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino. Their roles promise to add intriguing dimensions to the storyline as the drama unfolds.

The season will follow the protagonist, Belly, as she faces the challenges of adulthood alongside a love triangle, forcing her to navigate deep emotional waters and choose between two brothers. Based on Jenny Han's best-selling trilogy, the drama delves into familial bonds, enduring friendships, and the complexity of young love.

