Entertainment Buzz: Stephen King's Latest Thriller, Legal Drama with Weinstein & Combs, and More
The latest in entertainment includes Stephen King's television thriller 'The Institute' debuting in London, jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's retrial, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial. Meanwhile, Paramount chair Shari Redstone confirmed her thyroid cancer diagnosis, and Netflix's 'Tudum' event reflects a growing focus on global streaming content.
Entertainment aficionados have plenty to digest as Stephen King and Jack Bender's new TV thriller 'The Institute' makes its London debut. This marks another exciting collaboration between the notable author and director.
Legal drama continues with Harvey Weinstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs facing courtroom challenges. Weinstein's rape retrial sees jurors deliberating the credibility of accusers, while Combs' sex trafficking trial unfolds with testimonies revealing troubling behavior.
Other highlights include Netflix's 'Tudum' event signaling increased investment in international streaming, and Paramount chair Shari Redstone battling thyroid cancer, highlighting her health challenges. The entertainment sector remains lively with legal battles and a focus on global engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
