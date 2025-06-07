Left Menu

Musk vs. Trump: The Social Media Showdown

The social media feud between Elon Musk and President Trump has captivated audiences, turning X into a spectacle of Musk's making. Experts speculate on its impact on user engagement and advertising, as competing platforms observe the drama. Despite potential controversies, X remains the epicenter of political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:13 IST
Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

The clash between Elon Musk and U.S. President Trump has unfolded dramatically across social media, drawing viewers into a real-time narrative on X, Musk's personal communication playground. The ongoing saga suggests a resurgence of interest in the platform once known as Twitter.

Famed for his unpredictable nature, Musk has turned high-profile conflicts into an engagement tool, as noted by Sarah Kreps from Cornell University. Meanwhile, Trump continues his presence on Truth Social, but experts doubt it will rival X's political prominence despite Trump's sporadic activity on the platform.

Amid ongoing investigations, advertising specialists like Jasmine Enberg suggest the Musk-Trump conflict may temporarily affect advertising strategies. Nonetheless, X's long-standing role in political discourse appears unshaken, even as it faces challenges from regulatory scrutiny and brand hesitancy.

