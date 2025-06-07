PM Modi Expresses Eid ul-Adha Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha this Saturday.

In a post shared on X, Modi conveyed, "Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society." He also wished everyone good health and prosperity.

Eid ul-Adha, one of the main Islamic festivals, commemorates the willingness of Abraham, revered in Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.