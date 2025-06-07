Left Menu

PM Modi Expresses Eid ul-Adha Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid ul-Adha, emphasizing harmony and societal peace. Celebrated by Muslims, this festival honors Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son as an act of Godly obedience. Modi wished for good health and prosperity on this significant occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha this Saturday.

In a post shared on X, Modi conveyed, "Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society." He also wished everyone good health and prosperity.

Eid ul-Adha, one of the main Islamic festivals, commemorates the willingness of Abraham, revered in Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

