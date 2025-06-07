PM Modi Expresses Eid ul-Adha Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid ul-Adha, emphasizing harmony and societal peace. Celebrated by Muslims, this festival honors Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son as an act of Godly obedience. Modi wished for good health and prosperity on this significant occasion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha this Saturday.
In a post shared on X, Modi conveyed, "Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society." He also wished everyone good health and prosperity.
Eid ul-Adha, one of the main Islamic festivals, commemorates the willingness of Abraham, revered in Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroic Sacrifice: Lt. Tiwari's Legacy of Bravery in Sikkim
Honoring Himachal's Heroic Sons: A Tale of Courage and Sacrifice
Braveheart: Lt Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice in North Sikkim
Eternal Tribute: Honoring the Sacrifice of India's Bravehearts
Bravery in the Himalayas: Lt. Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice