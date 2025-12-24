Left Menu

Tensions Flare Over Thakur's Sacrifice Remark: A Closer Look at Matua Politics

A controversy erupted in West Bengal after Union Minister Shantanu Thakur suggested the Matua community should accept the potential loss of some voting rights as a necessary 'sacrifice.' This sparked protests from TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur's supporters, leading to a scuffle with Thakur's followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:47 IST
A fissure has emerged in the Matua community, following remarks by Union Minister Shantanu Thakur that suggested some members could lose voting rights as a 'necessary sacrifice' during a revision of electoral rolls. This contentious statement provoked backlash from Mamata Bala Thakur's faction of the community, leading to protests at the 'Matua Bari'.

The community has historical ties to East Pakistan and is now a significant political group in West Bengal. The escalation saw BJP and TMC supporters clash, with accusations of violence clouding the air. Thakur's insinuations of political manipulation drew sharp criticism from Mamata Bala, who accused him of exploiting the Matua base for political gains linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Matua community's response to the row could be pivotal in West Bengal's political landscape, especially given their considerable influence in the state's assembly seats. As political parties vie for their allegiance, the latest controversy highlights the community's evolving political weight and the ongoing struggle for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

