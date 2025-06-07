Left Menu

Entertainment News: From King's Thriller to LGBTQ+ Orchestra's Defiance

A roundup of entertainment news highlights Stephen King's new thriller 'The Institute', Shari Redstone's health battle, Harvey Weinstein's trial, Netflix's 'Tudum' event, and London’s Knight Club. The LGBTQ+ orchestra plays defiantly in Maryland despite being unwelcome at the Kennedy Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:32 IST
Entertainment News: From King's Thriller to LGBTQ+ Orchestra's Defiance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment news this week highlights the premiere of Stephen King's TV thriller "The Institute" in London, marking another collaboration with director Jack Bender. Meanwhile, Shari Redstone faces thyroid cancer after recent surgery.

In the courtroom, Harvey Weinstein's retrial sees jurors grapple with sensitive testimonies, while hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations at a sex trafficking trial. In contrast, Netflix hosts a global 'Tudum' fan event, showcasing its expanding engagement with streaming content.

Finally, the defiant stance of the LGBTQ+ orchestra playing in Maryland draws attention, as they were turned down from the prestigious Kennedy Center over the perceived political implications of their performance.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025