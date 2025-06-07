Entertainment News: From King's Thriller to LGBTQ+ Orchestra's Defiance

Entertainment news this week highlights the premiere of Stephen King's TV thriller "The Institute" in London, marking another collaboration with director Jack Bender. Meanwhile, Shari Redstone faces thyroid cancer after recent surgery.

In the courtroom, Harvey Weinstein's retrial sees jurors grapple with sensitive testimonies, while hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations at a sex trafficking trial. In contrast, Netflix hosts a global 'Tudum' fan event, showcasing its expanding engagement with streaming content.

Finally, the defiant stance of the LGBTQ+ orchestra playing in Maryland draws attention, as they were turned down from the prestigious Kennedy Center over the perceived political implications of their performance.