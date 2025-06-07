Left Menu

Unity and Devotion: Bakrid Celebrations in the Heart of Delhi

Thousands gathered at mosques throughout Delhi to celebrate Bakrid, or Eid-ul-Adha, in a show of unity and devotion. People of all ages participated in the festivities, marked by prayers, traditional attire, and greetings. Security across the capital was heightened to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:52 IST
Unity and Devotion: Bakrid Celebrations in the Heart of Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The spirit of unity and devotion marked the Bakrid celebrations across Delhi, as people from diverse backgrounds congregated at mosques on Saturday morning. The occasion, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, saw attendees in traditional attire engage in special prayers to commemorate the festival.

From Jama Masjid to the mosques in Seelampur and Nizamuddin, a diverse crowd of men, women, and children gathered to participate in the festival's rituals. Prayer mats in hand, some were joined by family members, while others came alone, all united in prayer and celebration.

Security was tight across the national capital with Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force, and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order. Authorities set up multiple check posts and increased electronic surveillance to ensure peaceful festivities.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025