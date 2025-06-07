Unity and Devotion: Bakrid Celebrations in the Heart of Delhi

The spirit of unity and devotion marked the Bakrid celebrations across Delhi, as people from diverse backgrounds congregated at mosques on Saturday morning. The occasion, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, saw attendees in traditional attire engage in special prayers to commemorate the festival.

From Jama Masjid to the mosques in Seelampur and Nizamuddin, a diverse crowd of men, women, and children gathered to participate in the festival's rituals. Prayer mats in hand, some were joined by family members, while others came alone, all united in prayer and celebration.

Security was tight across the national capital with Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force, and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order. Authorities set up multiple check posts and increased electronic surveillance to ensure peaceful festivities.