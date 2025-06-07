Left Menu

Festive Unity: Kashmir's Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations

Eid-ul-Adha was marked in Kashmir with large congregations at mosques. The Hazratbal Shrine saw over 40,000 attendees, including political leaders. Traditional animal sacrifices were conducted, and the festival passed peacefully. Leaders extended greetings and called for unity and peace across the region.

In a display of communal spirit and traditional observance, Kashmir celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with fervor on Saturday. The occasion witnessed a significant turnout at mosques, where large crowds gathered to offer prayers.

The Hazratbal Shrine emerged as the focal point of the celebrations, drawing more than 40,000 attendees, including notable political figures such as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Smaller gatherings were seen across the valley, albeit with restrictions at the historic Jamia Masjid.

Beyond prayers, the valley was dotted with traditional animal sacrifices. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with other political leaders, extended festive greetings, emphasizing unity and peace. Authorities reported a peaceful celebration, with no incidents disrupting the joyous occasion.

