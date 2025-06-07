Stephen King's 'The Institute' Thrills London Audience

In an exciting development for TV thriller enthusiasts, Stephen King and Jack Bender have teamed up once again for 'The Institute', which premiered in London on Thursday. This project marks another collaboration between the famed author and director duo, known for their work on 'Mr Mercedes' and 'Under the Dome'.

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global Chair, publicly confirmed her thyroid cancer diagnosis this spring after suffering from fatigue. Surgeons have since removed her thyroid gland, though some cancerous cells have migrated to her vocal cords, as first reported by The New York Times.

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape and sexual assault proceeds with jury deliberations in Manhattan. Accusations against the former movie mogul, who stands accused of multiple offenses against aspiring women in the film industry, remain contested in court.

