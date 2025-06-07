Left Menu

Transforming Delhi: A Beacon of Accessibility and Inclusion for All

Delhi's Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan aims to redesign government buildings and sports stadiums for better accessibility for persons with disabilities. This initiative, aligned with the national Accessible India Campaign, seeks to create a fully inclusive city through infrastructure upgrades, community engagement, and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:14 IST
Delhi is set to transform its government buildings and sports stadiums to better accommodate persons with disabilities (PwDs). The initiative, part of the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan, was announced following a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Special Olympics Bharat President Mallika Nadda, focusing on accessibility improvements.

The campaign, which aligns with the national Accessible India Campaign, aims to make Delhi India's first 'Purple City' by implementing accessibility upgrades across public spaces. This includes installing ramps, lifts, Braille signage, and various other aids, ensuring no one is excluded due to a disability.

To achieve this, a comprehensive framework—covering government infrastructure, community engagement, and partnerships with vendors and innovators—will be adopted. The initiative, supported by the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association, emphasizes inclusivity in sports, education, and public life.

