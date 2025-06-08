Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Shooting for 'OG'
Actor Pawan Kalyan has completed filming for his upcoming movie 'OG', directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. Co-starring Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, the film is set for theatrical release on September 25, 2025, offering a score by Thaman S.
Renowned actor Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting for his highly anticipated film 'OG'. The movie, directed by Sujeeth and brought to life by the production house DVV Entertainment, is generating significant buzz.
The cinematic feature, which also includes performances by Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, who debuts in Telugu cinema, is expected to hit the theaters on September 25, 2025, as per official announcements.
With music by Thaman S., there is considerable anticipation for the film's release. Excitement peaked as DVV Entertainment shared the wrap-up news on their social media platform, along with a visually appealing movie poster.
