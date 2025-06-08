Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Shooting for 'OG'

Actor Pawan Kalyan has completed filming for his upcoming movie 'OG', directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. Co-starring Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, the film is set for theatrical release on September 25, 2025, offering a score by Thaman S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:51 IST
Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Shooting for 'OG'
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting for his highly anticipated film 'OG'. The movie, directed by Sujeeth and brought to life by the production house DVV Entertainment, is generating significant buzz.

The cinematic feature, which also includes performances by Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, who debuts in Telugu cinema, is expected to hit the theaters on September 25, 2025, as per official announcements.

With music by Thaman S., there is considerable anticipation for the film's release. Excitement peaked as DVV Entertainment shared the wrap-up news on their social media platform, along with a visually appealing movie poster.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025