Quad Ambassadors Convene in Beijing for Rare Publicized Dialogue

Ambassadors from the Quad nations—US, India, Australia, and Japan—held a publicized meeting in Beijing to discuss maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. They reaffirmed their commitment to an international order based on rule of law, amidst China's disapproval of such alliances forming against third parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:44 IST
In a significant move towards reinforcing international alliances, ambassadors from the Quad nations—comprising the United States, India, Australia, and Japan—convened for a rare publicized meeting at the US Embassy in Beijing. The event, which took place on December 19, aimed at fostering discussions on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

American Ambassador to China David Perdue emphasized the steadfast relationship among the countries, recognizing the Quad as a 'force for good.' The meeting involved frank discussions about the Indo-Pacific's status and reinforced the commitment to an international order grounded in the rule of law.

The meeting elicited no immediate reaction from China, despite its historical criticism of the Quad. Chinese foreign policy has traditionally opposed such alliances, arguing that they encourage group politics and are detrimental to long-term peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

