In a significant move towards reinforcing international alliances, ambassadors from the Quad nations—comprising the United States, India, Australia, and Japan—convened for a rare publicized meeting at the US Embassy in Beijing. The event, which took place on December 19, aimed at fostering discussions on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

American Ambassador to China David Perdue emphasized the steadfast relationship among the countries, recognizing the Quad as a 'force for good.' The meeting involved frank discussions about the Indo-Pacific's status and reinforced the commitment to an international order grounded in the rule of law.

The meeting elicited no immediate reaction from China, despite its historical criticism of the Quad. Chinese foreign policy has traditionally opposed such alliances, arguing that they encourage group politics and are detrimental to long-term peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

