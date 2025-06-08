Rapper Badshah Responds to Backlash Over Dua Lipa Comment

Rapper Badshah recently faced online backlash after a controversial comment about pop singer Dua Lipa. Known for his popular tracks like 'Mercy' and 'Garmi', Badshah shared what he believed to be a compliment, sparking mixed reactions.

The controversy began when Badshah, in response to a fan's question about a potential collaboration with Dua Lipa, commented that he would 'rather make babies with her'. This remark drew criticism from many online users.

Lipa, celebrated for songs such as 'Levitating', visited Mumbai last November during her Radical Optimism tour. Badshah subsequently clarified his earlier statement, expressing that he intended to convey admiration in his comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)