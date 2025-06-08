Rapper Badshah Responds to Backlash Over Dua Lipa Comment
Rapper Badshah faced criticism after making a comment about pop singer Dua Lipa, which some found inappropriate. He later clarified that his remark was meant as a compliment. Dua Lipa, known for hits like 'Levitating', recently visited India as part of her Radical Optimism tour.
- Country:
- India
Rapper Badshah recently faced online backlash after a controversial comment about pop singer Dua Lipa. Known for his popular tracks like 'Mercy' and 'Garmi', Badshah shared what he believed to be a compliment, sparking mixed reactions.
The controversy began when Badshah, in response to a fan's question about a potential collaboration with Dua Lipa, commented that he would 'rather make babies with her'. This remark drew criticism from many online users.
Lipa, celebrated for songs such as 'Levitating', visited Mumbai last November during her Radical Optimism tour. Badshah subsequently clarified his earlier statement, expressing that he intended to convey admiration in his comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Badshah
- Dua Lipa
- controversy
- compliment
- India
- Levitating
- Radical Optimism
- tour
- backlash
- pop singer
ALSO READ
India Unveils Pakistan’s Disinformation at UN Over Indus Waters Treaty
Rising Stars and New Leaders: India's Squad for 2025 England Test Tour Unveiled
RBI's Bumper Dividend to Boost India's Fiscal Health
UAE Stands Strong with India Against Terrorism
Indian MPs Unite in Japan to Condemn Terrorism and Expose Pakistan's Role