Tensions Rise as Activists Aim to Break Gaza Blockade

Israel's government has vowed to prevent an aid boat, carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and others, from reaching Gaza. The mission seeks to challenge Israel's naval blockade and deliver aid, spotlighting Gaza's humanitarian crisis amid ongoing conflict. Previous attempts have been thwarted by Israeli defense measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:16 IST
Israel has announced its determination to block an aid vessel carrying environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her colleagues from breaching its naval blockade to access the Gaza Strip. The move comes as the group aims to deliver humanitarian supplies and highlight the dire situation in Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the blockade's purpose of preventing Hamas from acquiring arms. Katz referred to Thunberg and the activists as Hamas propagandists, urging them to retreat. The activists, aboard the ship Madleen, are endeavoring to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attempt follows a history of failed efforts by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, whose previous mission was thwarted by drone attacks in international waters. Humanitarian workers have warned of a looming famine in Gaza if the blockade persists. Critics argue the blockade punishes the approximately 2 million people in Gaza collectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

