Bridging Ancient Civilizations: Future Prospects for China-India Relations
Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong expressed optimism about strengthening China-India relations, highlighting centuries-old ties and the role of youth. He emphasized resolving border issues and resuming direct flights, and praised the efforts of both governments, think tanks, and students in promoting diplomatic harmony.
Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong voiced optimism on Sunday about the evolving relationship between China and India, two nations rich with thousands of years of civilization. Speaking from Kolkata, he expressed confidence that ties will continue to improve, drawing attention to the historically close connections between the countries.
Addressing concerns over border disputes, Ambassador Xu cited Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the brief history of differences compared to millennia of harmony. He emphasized the importance of looking forward and engaging the youthful generations of both countries to foster mutual understanding.
Speaking at an event celebrating students proficient in Chinese, Xu praised the young Indian awardees as pivotal to future relations. He also anticipated new developments following consensus between PM Modi and President XI Jinping to enhance diplomatic relations. Xu concluded by expressing hope for the resumption of direct flights and future initiatives such as a youth exchange delegation to China.
