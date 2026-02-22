Speeding Tragedy: Youth Killed and Cousin Injured in Alwar

Tragedy struck in Rajasthan's Alwar district as a late-night accident claimed the life of 19-year-old Sachin Meena, while his cousin, Ashish Meena, sustained serious injuries. A speeding car hit the two near the Jagannath temple, resulting in Sachin being thrown two feet in the air and fatally striking a tree, according to police reports.

The incident left Ashish severely injured, as he was dragged a significant distance by the vehicle. He has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where he is under treatment. The police revealed these new details on Sunday, ensuring the public that a thorough investigation is underway.

This accident has brought attention to the Kati Ghati area, emphasizing the dire need for enhanced road safety measures. Authorities are yet to determine the driver responsible for this tragic mishap that has left a family in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)