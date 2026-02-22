Left Menu

Speeding Tragedy: Youth Killed and Cousin Injured in Alwar

A 19-year-old, Sachin Meena, died after being hit by a speeding car in Alwar, Rajasthan. His cousin, Ashish Meena, was seriously injured and is receiving treatment. The accident happened near Kati Ghati, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:47 IST
Speeding Tragedy: Youth Killed and Cousin Injured in Alwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Rajasthan's Alwar district as a late-night accident claimed the life of 19-year-old Sachin Meena, while his cousin, Ashish Meena, sustained serious injuries. A speeding car hit the two near the Jagannath temple, resulting in Sachin being thrown two feet in the air and fatally striking a tree, according to police reports.

The incident left Ashish severely injured, as he was dragged a significant distance by the vehicle. He has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where he is under treatment. The police revealed these new details on Sunday, ensuring the public that a thorough investigation is underway.

This accident has brought attention to the Kati Ghati area, emphasizing the dire need for enhanced road safety measures. Authorities are yet to determine the driver responsible for this tragic mishap that has left a family in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026