Tony Awards: Stunning Wins and Surprising Nominees
The early Tony Awards saw wins for 'Buena Vista Social Club' and 'Maybe Happy Ending.' The season was notable for high-profile plays and musical diversity, with Broadway reaching a record-breaking revenue. Audra McDonald and Kara Young are among potential history-makers, while fresh stories continue to captivate audiences.
The Tony Awards have announced early winners, with 'Buena Vista Social Club' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' securing victories ahead of the main ceremony.
The pre-show, hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, aired on Pluto TV, highlighting significant achievements in choreography, sound, and lighting design.
This season, Broadway brought in $1.9 billion, marking its highest-grossing year ever, as diverse new works drew audiences back. Major plays and musicals featured A-list talent, setting the stage for a vibrant awards night.
