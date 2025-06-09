Tony Awards: Stunning Wins and Surprising Nominees

The Tony Awards have announced early winners, with 'Buena Vista Social Club' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' securing victories ahead of the main ceremony.

The pre-show, hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, aired on Pluto TV, highlighting significant achievements in choreography, sound, and lighting design.

This season, Broadway brought in $1.9 billion, marking its highest-grossing year ever, as diverse new works drew audiences back. Major plays and musicals featured A-list talent, setting the stage for a vibrant awards night.

(With inputs from agencies.)