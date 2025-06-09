2025 Tony Award Winners Shine Bright on Broadway

The 2025 Broadway Tony Awards celebrated the pinnacle of theatrical excellence on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. In a glamorous event, 'Maybe Happy Ending' secured the spot for Best Musical, while 'Purpose' was awarded Best Play, highlighting the diverse stories gracing the stage.

Outstanding performances captivated the audience, with Nicole Scherzinger winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in 'Sunset Blvd.' Darren Criss also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, showcasing his remarkable talent in 'Maybe Happy Ending.'

In addition to individual acting accolades, the ceremony recognized 'Sunset Blvd.' for Best Revival of a Musical and 'Eureka Day' for Best Revival of a Play. The event was a tribute to the dedication and creativity of those in the performing arts industry.

