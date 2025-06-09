Housefull 5: A Box Office Comedy Smash

'Housefull 5', led by the renowned Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast, has made a remarkable impact at the box office, collecting Rs 91.83 crore nett during its debut weekend, the producers revealed on Monday. This comedy hit is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and comes from Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film, featuring more stars like Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others, premiered in cinemas on June 6. Serving as the latest addition to the popular 'Housefull' series, this fifth installment continues the franchise's tradition of laughter and high entertainment value.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment proudly shared the impressive earnings on their X handle, detailing the day-to-day success of the film. 'Housefull 5' initially opened with Rs 24.35 crore nett and quickly saw a rise, ending its third day with Rs 35.10 crore nett in earnings, proving the franchise's enduring appeal since its inception in 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)