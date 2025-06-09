Tom Felton Returns to Hogwarts: Broadway Debut in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Hollywood star Tom Felton, best recognized for portraying Draco Malfoy in the iconic 'Harry Potter' films, is poised for his Broadway debut.

Felton will reprise his infamous role as Malfoy in the stage rendition of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' which will run for a limited 19-week showing starting from November 11.

The beloved actor expressed his initial doubts about enduring fandom enthusiasm, yet it's still fervent, noting the unique thrill of live performances. Meanwhile, the 'Potter' universe continues to expand as HBO plans a series reboot faithful to J.K. Rowling's original books.

(With inputs from agencies.)