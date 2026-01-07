Tension Flares in Delhi as Demolition Sparks Clashes
Violence erupted in Delhi during an anti-encroachment drive near Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque, injuring five police officers. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted the demolition following a court order. Tear gas was used to control the crowd, and efforts to maintain law and order were enforced.
Violence broke out early Wednesday during a demolition drive near Delhi's Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque, leaving five police officers injured. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out the demolition following directions from the Delhi High Court, aiming to clear land near Turkman Gate.
As police forces arrived, approximately 150 people gathered, some allegedly resorting to stone-pelting, prompting authorities to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. The mosque itself was not damaged during the operation, an official confirmed.
Police stated that law enforcement measures were fully prepared, with extensive coordination meetings conducted with local peace committees to maintain order. Despite tensions, the situation was brought under control with heavy police deployment ensuring calm prevailed.
