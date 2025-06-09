Left Menu

Nandamuri Balakrishna Teams Up with Gopichand Malineni for NBK111

Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to star in the film tentatively titled 'NBK111', directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, with the announcement featuring a lion's face poster. Plot details remain undisclosed, and the duo previously collaborated on 'Veera Simha Reddy'.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will return to the silver screen in a new project tentatively titled 'NBK111', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.

The exciting venture is produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, which recently announced the collaboration via a striking poster showcasing a lion's face adorned with armor.

Despite the buzz, specific plot details remain under wraps, heightening anticipation for the reunion of Balakrishna and Malineni, who previously collaborated on the popular film 'Veera Simha Reddy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

