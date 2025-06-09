Left Menu

RLD's Call for Bharat Ratna: Honoring Mangal Pandey's Legacy

The Rashtriya Lok Dal demands the Bharat Ratna for Mangal Pandey, the hero of India's 1857 sepoy mutiny. RLD Secretary Anupam Mishra visited Pandey's neglected birthplace, advocating not only for the award but also for the installation of Pandey's statue and improvement of his ancestral village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:34 IST
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), part of the ruling NDA, has urged the government to grant Mangal Pandey, the iconic figure of the 1857 sepoy mutiny, the Bharat Ratna, India's supreme civilian honor.

RLD national secretary Anupam Mishra expressed regret over the lack of recognition for this revolutionary hero. During his visit to Pandey's birthplace in Nagwa as part of the Amar Shaheed Samman Yatra, Mishra emphasized the valor and historical importance of Pandey, asserting that the Bharat Ratna would be honored by association with him.

Mishra also advocated for a towering statue of Pandey in Ballia, underscoring Pandey's indispensable role in India's fight for independence. He revealed the poor state of Pandey's village, criticizing its neglect and pledging to address the issue with both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

