Director Manish Gupta Refutes Assault Allegations as Fabricated

Film director, Manish Gupta, stands accused by his driver of assault, but he has vehemently denied the claims, calling them 'false accusations' aimed at extorting money.

He dismissed the claims of salary delays, presenting bank statements showing timely payments over three years, marking the FIR's claims as lies. He insists there were no confrontations.

Cooperating fully with police investigations, Gupta accused the driver of initiating a calculated extortion racket, and plans to pursue legal action against him, asserting the need to combat the extortion culture targeting Bollywood celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)