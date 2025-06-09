Left Menu

Director Manish Gupta Refutes Assault Allegations as Fabricated

Film director Manish Gupta, accused of assaulting his driver, has denied all charges, claiming they are fabricated attempts to tarnish his reputation and extort money. Gupta insists he's paid the driver's salary punctually and is cooperating with the investigation, planning legal action against the alleged extortion scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:25 IST
Manish Gupta (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Film director, Manish Gupta, stands accused by his driver of assault, but he has vehemently denied the claims, calling them 'false accusations' aimed at extorting money.

He dismissed the claims of salary delays, presenting bank statements showing timely payments over three years, marking the FIR's claims as lies. He insists there were no confrontations.

Cooperating fully with police investigations, Gupta accused the driver of initiating a calculated extortion racket, and plans to pursue legal action against him, asserting the need to combat the extortion culture targeting Bollywood celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

