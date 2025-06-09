Family Ostracised for Breaking Tradition: The 'Handia' Controversy in Odisha

In Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, a tribal family faces social ostracism for breaking the tradition of serving 'handia' at a funeral feast. Villagers allegedly barred the family from accessing essentials like water and groceries, following their deviation from custom.

Sangram Soren, who arranged the feast after his father's death, chose not to serve 'handia', citing the adverse effects of alcoholism observed in his community. Despite this, the family, including three young children, faces a social boycott, compelling them to take the issue to the local police.

Police authorities have intervened, urging villagers to resolve the dispute amicably and warning of possible legal action. The case raises broader questions about cultural practices, economic burden, and social justice within tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)