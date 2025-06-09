Left Menu

Family Ostracised for Breaking Tradition: The 'Handia' Controversy in Odisha

A tribal family in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has been allegedly ostracised for not serving 'handia' at a funeral feast. Villagers reportedly denied the family access to water and groceries. Sangram Soren abstained from serving the alcoholic drink due to its link to alcoholism. Police involvement attempts amicable resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, a tribal family faces social ostracism for breaking the tradition of serving 'handia' at a funeral feast. Villagers allegedly barred the family from accessing essentials like water and groceries, following their deviation from custom.

Sangram Soren, who arranged the feast after his father's death, chose not to serve 'handia', citing the adverse effects of alcoholism observed in his community. Despite this, the family, including three young children, faces a social boycott, compelling them to take the issue to the local police.

Police authorities have intervened, urging villagers to resolve the dispute amicably and warning of possible legal action. The case raises broader questions about cultural practices, economic burden, and social justice within tribal communities.

