VVAN: Force of the Forest - A Cinematic Journey into India's Mythical Heartlands

The much-anticipated film 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia has officially begun production. Both actors shared their enthusiasm on Monday, highlighting behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Sidharth took to Instagram to unveil a close-up shot of the movie's clapboard, revealing essential details about the project, including the title 'VVAN,' scene specifics, and the commencement date of June 9, 2025. The film, under the direction of Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, is a collaborative venture between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar as producers.

Set against the rich backdrop of Central India's mythical landscapes, 'VVAN' promises a thrilling narrative woven with Indian folklore, ancient legends, and a tapestry of hidden temples and secrets. Audiences can look forward to its release on May 15, 2026. Meanwhile, Sidharth is preparing for the upcoming release of his film 'Param Sundari,' a rom-com with Janhvi Kapoor, which hits theaters on July 25, 2025, under Maddock Films' production.