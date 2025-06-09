Left Menu

VVAN: Force of the Forest - A Cinematic Journey into India's Mythical Heartlands

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia have commenced filming their new movie, 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest,' directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. Slated for a 2026 release, the film explores mystical Indian folklore. Meanwhile, Sidharth is set to release 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor in July 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:27 IST
VVAN: Force of the Forest - A Cinematic Journey into India's Mythical Heartlands
Poster of Vvan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia has officially begun production. Both actors shared their enthusiasm on Monday, highlighting behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Sidharth took to Instagram to unveil a close-up shot of the movie's clapboard, revealing essential details about the project, including the title 'VVAN,' scene specifics, and the commencement date of June 9, 2025. The film, under the direction of Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, is a collaborative venture between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar as producers.

Set against the rich backdrop of Central India's mythical landscapes, 'VVAN' promises a thrilling narrative woven with Indian folklore, ancient legends, and a tapestry of hidden temples and secrets. Audiences can look forward to its release on May 15, 2026. Meanwhile, Sidharth is preparing for the upcoming release of his film 'Param Sundari,' a rom-com with Janhvi Kapoor, which hits theaters on July 25, 2025, under Maddock Films' production.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025