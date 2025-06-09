Murder at the Patel Motel: A Hilarious Whodunnit Unfolds

'Murder at the Patel Motel', a new comedy podcast, has been officially announced. This Agatha Christie-inspired mystery comes from the mind of Maulik Pancholy, known for his work on 30 Rock, who also stars in the production. Pancholy teams up with co-writers Zackary Grady and Achilles Stamatelaky to deliver this engaging narrative.

Headlined by a star-studded cast including Murray Bartlett, Karan Soni, and Poorna Jagannathan, the production also features notable names such as Iqbal Theba, Anna Camp, Adam Pally, and others. Britta von Schoeler and Pancholy serve as Executive Producers, with Mark Valdez as Producer. The official synopsis reveals that the story centers on Milan Patel, a New York City event planner portrayed by Pancholy, who faces an unexpected murder investigation during a visit to his family's motel in Montana.

Maulik Pancholy expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the significance of Indian-American family-owned motels across the U.S. He is eager to bring this unique comedic murder mystery to listeners, exploring themes of familial ties, personal history, and hidden town secrets. The podcast's release date remains undisclosed. (ANI)